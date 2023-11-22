Is Prime Video free with Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a major player, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding whether or not Prime Video is included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s delve into this topic and clear up any misconceptions.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant Amazon. It provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available as a standalone service, but it is also included as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Is Prime Video free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Prime Video is indeed included for free with an Amazon Prime membership. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you gain access to the entire Prime Video library at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy popular TV series, blockbuster movies, and critically acclaimed Amazon Originals without any extra charges.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. However, this will come at a separate cost.

2. Can I share my Prime Video account with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime Video account with one other adult in your household. This means that both of you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Video without needing separate subscriptions.

3. Can I download content from Prime Video?

Yes, Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows to watch offline. This feature is particularly useful when you’re traveling or in an area with limited internet connectivity.

In conclusion, Prime Video is indeed free with an Amazon Prime membership. By subscribing to Amazon Prime, you not only gain access to fast shipping and other perks but also unlock a vast world of entertainment through Prime Video. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the countless hours of streaming pleasure that await you!