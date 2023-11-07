Is Prime Video free if you have an Amazon Prime account?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Prime Video is free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. It is available in several countries and has millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows users to watch a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available as a standalone service, but it is also included as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Is Prime Video free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Prime Video is indeed free if you have an Amazon Prime account. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you automatically gain access to Prime Video at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content without any extra charges.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime account?

Yes, you can access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime account subscribing to Prime Video as a standalone service. However, this will require a separate subscription fee.

2. Can I share my Prime Video account with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime Video account with one other adult in your household. This means that both of you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Video without the need for separate accounts.

3. Can I download movies and TV shows from Prime Video?

Yes, Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. This feature is available on compatible devices and allows you to enjoy your favorite content even without an internet connection.

In conclusion, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can enjoy the vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content on Prime Video without any additional cost. It’s a great perk that adds value to your Amazon Prime subscription and provides endless hours of entertainment. So sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite shows on Prime Video today!