Is Prime Video free if you have Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Prime Video is free if you have an Amazon Prime membership. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. It is available in several countries and has millions of subscribers worldwide.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon that allows users to watch a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. It is available as a standalone service, but it is also included as part of an Amazon Prime membership.

Is Prime Video free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Prime Video is indeed free if you have an Amazon Prime membership. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you automatically gain access to Prime Video at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content without any extra charges.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can access Prime Video as a standalone service subscribing to it separately. However, this will come at an additional cost.

2. Can I share my Prime Video account with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime Video account with one other adult in your household. This means that both of you can enjoy the benefits of Prime Video without needing separate accounts.

3. Can I download content from Prime Video?

Yes, Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. This feature is particularly useful when you want to watch content without an internet connection, such as during a flight or in areas with limited connectivity.

In conclusion, if you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can enjoy Prime Video for free. With its extensive collection of entertainment options, Prime Video offers a great value-addition to the overall Amazon Prime experience. So sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows with Prime Video today!