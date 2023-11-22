Is Prime Video Cheaper Than Amazon Prime?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Prime Video is cheaper than its parent service, Amazon Prime.

To answer this question, let’s first clarify the difference between Amazon Prime and Prime Video. Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers various benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and more. On the other hand, Prime Video is solely a streaming service that provides unlimited access to a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content.

When it comes to pricing, Amazon Prime and Prime Video have different subscription models. Amazon Prime is priced at $119 per year or $12.99 per month, while Prime Video can be subscribed to separately for $8.99 per month. Therefore, if you are solely interested in streaming content and do not require the additional benefits of Amazon Prime, subscribing to Prime Video alone can be a more cost-effective option.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime subscription?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video separately without an Amazon Prime subscription.

Q: What are the benefits of Amazon Prime besides Prime Video?

A: Amazon Prime offers various benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and exclusive deals.

Q: Is there a free trial available for Prime Video?

A: Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Prime Video, allowing you to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits beyond streaming, if your primary interest is accessing the vast collection of movies and TV shows on Prime Video, subscribing to Prime Video alone can be a more affordable option. However, it’s important to consider your individual needs and preferences before making a decision.