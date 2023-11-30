Is Prime TV included if I have Amazon Prime?

Introduction

Amazon Prime has become a household name, offering a wide range of benefits to its subscribers. One of the most popular features is Prime TV, a streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, there seems to be some confusion among users regarding whether Prime TV is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. In this article, we will delve into this question and provide some clarity.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and much more.

What is Prime TV?

Prime TV, also known as Prime Video, is a streaming service offered Amazon. It allows subscribers to stream movies, TV shows, and original content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Is Prime TV included with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Prime TV is indeed included with an Amazon Prime subscription. When you sign up for Amazon Prime, you automatically gain access to Prime TV at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content without having to pay extra.

FAQ

Q: Can I access Prime TV without an Amazon Prime subscription?

A: No, Prime TV is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. You need an active Amazon Prime subscription to access Prime TV’s content.

Q: Can I download Prime TV shows and movies to watch offline?

A: Yes, Prime TV allows you to download select shows and movies to watch offline. This feature is available on compatible devices and can be accessed through the Prime Video app.

Q: Can I share my Prime TV subscription with others?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your Prime benefits, including Prime TV, with one other adult in your household. This feature is known as Amazon Household and requires both individuals to link their accounts.

Conclusion

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can enjoy the benefits of Prime TV at no additional cost. With a vast library of content and the ability to download shows and movies for offline viewing, Prime TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience. So sit back, relax, and start exploring the world of entertainment that awaits you on Prime TV.