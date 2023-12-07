Is Prime TV free with Amazon Prime?

Introduction

Amazon Prime has become a popular subscription service that offers a wide range of benefits to its members. One of the most enticing features of Amazon Prime is Prime TV, a streaming service that provides access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, the question remains: is Prime TV free with Amazon Prime?

What is Amazon Prime?

Before delving into the question at hand, let’s clarify what Amazon Prime is. Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides members with various perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Prime TV: Included or Additional Cost?

Contrary to what some may believe, Prime TV is not entirely free with an Amazon Prime membership. While Amazon Prime members do gain access to Prime TV, it is important to note that the cost of Prime TV is bundled within the overall Amazon Prime subscription fee. In other words, you are paying for Prime TV as part of your Amazon Prime membership.

FAQ

Q: How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A: The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $119 per year or $12.99 per month. Students can avail of a discounted rate of $59 per year.

Q: Can I access Prime TV without an Amazon Prime membership?

A: No, Prime TV is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. You must have an active Amazon Prime subscription to enjoy the benefits of Prime TV.

Q: Are there any additional costs associated with Prime TV?

A: No, once you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can access Prime TV at no extra cost. However, it is worth noting that some content on Prime TV may require additional payment, such as renting or purchasing movies that are not included in the Prime Video library.

Conclusion

While Prime TV is not technically free with Amazon Prime, it is included in the overall subscription fee. Amazon Prime members can enjoy the vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content available on Prime TV without any additional cost. So, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, take advantage of this fantastic perk and start streaming your favorite shows today!