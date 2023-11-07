Is Prime TV free if you pay for Amazon Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for many consumers. With its wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and a vast library of movies and TV shows, it’s no wonder that Amazon Prime has gained such a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is whether Prime TV is free if you pay for Amazon Prime. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Prime TV?

Prime TV, also known as Amazon Prime Video, is a streaming service offered Amazon. It provides subscribers with access to a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. From popular series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to blockbuster movies, Prime TV offers a diverse range of entertainment options.

Is Prime TV free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Prime TV is included with an Amazon Prime membership. When you pay for Amazon Prime, which costs $119 per year or $12.99 per month, you gain access to Prime TV at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows without any extra fees.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Prime TV without an Amazon Prime membership?

No, Prime TV is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. You need an active subscription to access the streaming service.

2. Can I download Prime TV shows and movies to watch offline?

Yes, Amazon Prime Video allows you to download select movies and TV shows to watch offline. This feature is available on compatible devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

3. Are all movies and TV shows included in Prime TV?

While Prime TV offers a vast library of content, not all movies and TV shows are included for free. Some titles may require an additional rental or purchase fee. However, Prime members often have access to exclusive deals and discounts on these rentals or purchases.

In conclusion, if you pay for Amazon Prime, you do get access to Prime TV at no extra cost. With its extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and original content, Prime TV adds significant value to an Amazon Prime membership. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the endless entertainment options that Prime TV has to offer.