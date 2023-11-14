Post: The Future of News in Social Media

Traditional social media platforms like Facebook and X are shifting away from news content as their main focus, but according to the founder of Post, a new platform, news should remain at the forefront. Noam Bardin, also the founder of Waze, believes that “the future newspaper is the social media feed,” and that consumers have chosen this format as their preferred way of consuming news.

Post, which was launched over a year ago, shares similarities with X, Threads, and even Facebook, but it places a greater emphasis on news, moderation, and the economics of news. Recently, the platform updated its interface to make news more prominent, recognizing the importance of providing users with easy access to high-quality news content.

One unique feature of Post is its micropayment system. Users have the option to tip and make micropayments to publishers, allowing them to control the pricing of various articles. This innovative approach enables content to remain within the app, while also offering the option to read outside content. Post has a mission to align the incentives and business models between publishers and the platform, ensuring fair and sustainable economics for both parties.

While the user base of Post currently stands at around 500,000, significantly smaller than Facebook’s billions of users, Bardin remains confident that the platform’s focus on quality news content will attract users and publishers in the long run. Unlike other networks, where publishers often struggle financially while platforms rake in profits, Post aims to create a winning formula for news publishers through its micropayment ecosystem.

Other social media platforms have also reevaluated their approach to news content in recent years. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has shifted its focus away from news after facing criticism for its handling of fake news during the 2016 US presidential election. X has made similar changes removing headline cards for news articles. In contrast, Post has decided to increase the prominence of news on its platform, resulting in a significant increase in engagement.

