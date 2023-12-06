New Emma Stone Film, Poor Things: Where to Watch

Emma Stone fans are eagerly anticipating her return to the big screen in the upcoming film, Poor Things. Directed Yorgos Lanthimos and produced Stone herself, this intriguing movie follows the story of Bella Baxter, a young woman who is brought back to life an unconventional scientist, played Willem Dafoe. She embarks on an adventure with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn, portrayed Mark Ruffalo.

But where can you catch Poor Things? Is it available on popular streaming platforms like Prime Video or Netflix? Let’s find out.

As of now, the only way to watch Poor Things is heading to your local movie theater when it releases on Friday, December 8. If you’re unsure where it’s playing, check out Fandango for nearby showtimes. If you prefer the convenience of watching from home, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, or Amazon.

Considering that Poor Things is distributed Searchlight Pictures, which is owned Disney, there’s a good chance it will eventually make its way to Hulu. Although an official release date has not been announced, we can make an educated guess based on previous Searchlight releases. For instance, Theater Camp arrived on Hulu exactly two months after its theatrical debut. If Poor Things follows a similar timeline, it might be available on Hulu as early as February 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, you won’t find Poor Things on HBO Max. Since it is not a Warner Bros. movie, it won’t be part of their lineup. HBO Max has also transitioned to a 45-day window between theatrical releases and streaming availability.

Lastly, for Netflix subscribers hoping to catch Poor Things, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. While there is a possibility it may arrive on the streaming platform in the future, for now, your options are to visit a theater or wait for it to become available on digital platforms.

Prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Poor Things and witness Emma Stone’s captivating performance when it hits theaters or digital platforms soon. Stay tuned for updates on streaming availability.