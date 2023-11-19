Is Pocahontas a Thanksgiving Movie?

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, many families gather around the television to watch movies that celebrate the holiday. While classics like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” often make the cut, there is one film that sparks a debate among viewers – Disney’s “Pocahontas.” Is it a Thanksgiving movie or not?

The Controversy:

“Pocahontas,” released Disney in 1995, tells the story of a young Native American woman who befriends English settlers in Jamestown, Virginia. The film explores themes of cultural exchange, love, and the clash between different civilizations. While the story takes place during the early colonial period, it does not directly focus on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving Elements:

Despite not being centered around Thanksgiving, “Pocahontas” does contain elements that are associated with the holiday. The film portrays the peaceful coexistence between Native Americans and settlers, highlighting themes of unity and gratitude. Additionally, there is a scene where the settlers and Native Americans come together for a feast, reminiscent of the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

FAQ:

Q: What defines a Thanksgiving movie?

A: A Thanksgiving movie typically revolves around the holiday itself, featuring themes of gratitude, family, and the traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Q: Does “Pocahontas” meet these criteria?

A: While “Pocahontas” does not revolve around Thanksgiving, it does touch upon themes of unity, gratitude, and a shared meal, which are often associated with the holiday.

Q: Why is there a debate about “Pocahontas” being a Thanksgiving movie?

A: The debate arises due to the lack of a direct focus on Thanksgiving in the film. Some argue that the presence of Thanksgiving elements is enough to classify it as a Thanksgiving movie, while others believe that the absence of a central Thanksgiving theme disqualifies it.

In conclusion, whether or not “Pocahontas” is considered a Thanksgiving movie is subjective. While it does contain elements associated with the holiday, it does not revolve around Thanksgiving itself. Ultimately, the decision to include it in your Thanksgiving movie marathon is up to personal preference and how you interpret the film’s themes.