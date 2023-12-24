Is Pluto TV owned Paramount?

Pluto TV, the popular streaming service known for its extensive collection of free, ad-supported content, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. With its wide range of channels and on-demand offerings, many users have wondered about the ownership of this platform. One common question that arises is whether Pluto TV is owned Paramount. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Ownership of Pluto TV

Pluto TV is indeed owned Paramount, but with a twist. In January 2019, Viacom, the parent company of Paramount, acquired Pluto TV for a whopping $340 million. This acquisition marked a significant move for Viacom, as it allowed them to expand their digital presence and tap into the rapidly growing streaming market. By acquiring Pluto TV, Viacom gained access to a vast library of content and a platform that already had millions of active users.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a wide variety of channels and on-demand content. It operates on an ad-supported model, meaning that users can access the service without paying a subscription fee, but they will encounter advertisements during their viewing experience. With over 250 channels spanning various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and more, Pluto TV provides a diverse range of content for its users.

FAQ

1. Is Pluto TV completely free?

Yes, Pluto TV is completely free to use. However, it is ad-supported, so you will encounter advertisements while using the service.

2. Can I watch live TV on Pluto TV?

Absolutely! Pluto TV offers a wide range of live TV channels that you can stream for free.

3. Is Pluto TV available worldwide?

While Pluto TV is primarily available in the United States, it has expanded its services to other countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

In conclusion, Pluto TV is indeed owned Paramount, following its acquisition Viacom in 2019. As a free streaming service with a vast collection of channels and on-demand content, Pluto TV continues to gain popularity among viewers seeking an alternative to traditional cable or subscription-based streaming platforms.