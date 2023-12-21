Is Pluto TV owned Paramount Plus?

In recent years, the streaming industry has experienced a significant boom, with numerous platforms vying for viewers’ attention. Two popular names in this space are Pluto TV and Paramount Plus. While both offer a wide range of content, there has been some confusion regarding their ownership. Let’s delve into the details and clear up any misconceptions.

Ownership:

Pluto TV and Paramount Plus are indeed related, but they are not owned the same company. Pluto TV is a free streaming service that was acquired ViacomCBS in 2019. ViacomCBS is a media conglomerate that owns various entertainment properties, including Paramount Pictures. On the other hand, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that is directly owned and operated ViacomCBS.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of channels and on-demand content. It operates on an ad-supported model, meaning viewers can access its content without paying a subscription fee. Pluto TV features a diverse selection of channels spanning various genres, including news, sports, entertainment, and more. It has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface and the ability to stream content across multiple devices.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. It offers a combination of on-demand content and live TV channels, catering to a wide range of interests. Paramount Plus features content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks, such as CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central. Subscribers can enjoy ad-supported or ad-free options, depending on their preferences.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Pluto TV on Paramount Plus?

No, Pluto TV and Paramount Plus are separate platforms. However, some ViacomCBS-owned channels available on Pluto TV may also be accessible on Paramount Plus.

2. Is Pluto TV completely free?

Yes, Pluto TV is a free streaming service that generates revenue through advertisements.

3. How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount Plus offers different subscription plans, starting at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version and $9.99 per month for the ad-free version.

In conclusion, while Pluto TV and Paramount Plus are related through their ownership ViacomCBS, they are distinct streaming services. Pluto TV is a free platform, while Paramount Plus requires a subscription. Both platforms offer a wide range of content, catering to different viewing preferences.