Is Pixlr Still Free? The Popular Photo Editing Software Faces Changes

In the world of photo editing software, Pixlr has long been a favorite among both amateur and professional photographers. With its user-friendly interface and powerful editing tools, Pixlr has provided a free and accessible option for those looking to enhance their images. However, recent changes have left many users wondering: is Pixlr still free?

Pixlr, owned Autodesk, has indeed made some adjustments to its pricing structure. While the basic version of Pixlr remains free to use, the company has introduced a premium subscription plan called Pixlr Pro. This new offering provides users with additional features and benefits for a monthly or annual fee.

FAQ:

Q: What features are included in Pixlr Pro?

A: Pixlr Pro offers advanced editing tools such as AI-powered background removal, unlimited image history, and access to a vast library of overlays, stickers, and fonts.

Q: How much does Pixlr Pro cost?

A: Pixlr Pro is available for $4.90 per month or $29.90 per year. There is also a 7-day free trial for users to test out the premium features.

Q: Can I still use Pixlr for free?

A: Yes, the basic version of Pixlr is still available for free. However, certain features and tools are exclusive to Pixlr Pro subscribers.

While the introduction of a premium subscription may disappoint some users who have grown accustomed to the fully free Pixlr experience, it is important to note that the basic version still offers a wide range of editing capabilities. Users can still crop, resize, adjust colors, and apply filters to their photos without having to pay for a subscription.

Pixlr’s decision to introduce a paid plan is not uncommon in the software industry. Many companies have adopted similar models to sustain their operations and continue providing quality services to their users. The introduction of Pixlr Pro allows Autodesk to invest in further development and innovation, ensuring that Pixlr remains a competitive player in the photo editing market.

In conclusion, while Pixlr has introduced a premium subscription plan, the basic version of the software remains free to use. Whether you choose to stick with the free version or opt for the additional features offered Pixlr Pro, Pixlr continues to be a reliable and accessible option for all your photo editing needs.