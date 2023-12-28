Pinterest Experiences Mysterious Outage, Leaving Users Unable to Access the Site

Users of the popular image sharing site, Pinterest, have been left frustrated and unable to access the platform due to a mysterious outage. The disruption was first reported around 11am UK time, with an influx of reports on the Down Detector website.

While it remains unclear whether the outage is widespread or isolated to particular users, over 200 reports were detected in the UK, with an additional 150 reports coming from the US. Those attempting to access the service are met with an unfamiliar error message stating: “upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. reset reason: connection timeout.”

Pinterest’s own service status page has yet to acknowledge the issue or provide any explanation for the disruption. The page currently displays “No incidents reported today,” leaving users in the dark regarding the cause of the outage.

According to user reports, Pinterest went down at approximately 11am UK time on December 28. Although The Sun also confirmed the site’s inaccessibility, providing further validation of the issue, no official statement has been released Pinterest.

As users eagerly await an update from Pinterest regarding the outage, speculation has begun to circulate concerning the potential reasons behind the disruption. Until the site provides more information, users remain uncertain about when normal service will be resumed.

This sudden and unexplained outage serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities of online platforms, highlighting the frustrations experienced users when popular sites become inaccessible. As the story continues to develop, it is important for users to stay informed and seek alternative avenues for their image sharing needs.