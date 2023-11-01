Pinterest Reports Strong Q3 Results, Surpasses Expectations and Sets Record High for Monthly Active Users

Pinterest (NYSE: $PINS) has announced its impressive Q3 financial results, outperforming Wall Street predictions and achieving an all-time high for its monthly active user numbers. As a result, the company’s stock has soared 20% following the release of its earnings report, with Pinterest also providing optimistic guidance for the upcoming quarter.

Surpassing consensus estimates on both top and bottom lines, Pinterest’s Q3 earnings have exceeded expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 28 cents, surpassing the projected 20 cents. In addition, net income for the quarter was $6.73 million, a significant improvement compared to the $65.2 million loss reported in the same period last year.

Furthermore, Pinterest’s revenue for Q3 reached $763.2 million, marking an 11% year-over-year increase and surpassing analysts’ expectations of $743.5 million.

Looking forward, Pinterest is optimistic about its Q4 revenue growth, projecting a growth rate between 11% to 13%. This guidance surpasses Wall Street’s projection of 11.3%.

One of the standout highlights in the Q3 report was the significant increase in global monthly active users. The company experienced an 8% rise from the previous year, with a record high of 482 million users, surpassing analysts’ expectations of 473 million. Average revenue per user also exceeded estimates, reaching $1.61 compared to the projected $1.59.

Pinterest attributes its success in Q3 to its ability to attract and retain advertisers, as well as its effective measurement of advertising campaigns. This strong performance has the potential to attract more advertisers looking to diversify their ad spend.

With its solid fundamentals and positive Q4 guidance, Pinterest appears well-positioned to continue its upward momentum in the stock market. Despite a significant increase, Pinterest’s shares are still being traded at a considerable discount compared to its all-time high of $89.15 during the pandemic.

