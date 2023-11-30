Is Philo Included for Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two such services, Philo and Amazon Prime, have gained significant attention for their extensive content libraries. However, many people wonder if Philo is available for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this question and shed some light on the matter.

What is Philo?

Philo is a streaming service that primarily focuses on providing live TV channels and on-demand content. With over 60 channels, including popular networks like MTV, HGTV, and Comedy Central, Philo offers a diverse range of programming options. It also allows users to record shows and movies to watch later.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. Alongside perks like free two-day shipping and access to Prime Video, Amazon Prime offers a wide range of streaming content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming.

Is Philo free with Amazon Prime?

No, Philo is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers an extensive library of streaming content, including Prime Video, it does not include access to Philo’s live TV channels or on-demand content. Philo operates as a separate service with its own subscription plans.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Philo through Amazon Prime?

No, you cannot access Philo through Amazon Prime. Philo is a standalone streaming service that requires a separate subscription.

2. How much does Philo cost?

Philo offers two subscription plans: $20 per month for the standard plan and $25 per month for the enhanced plan, which includes additional channels.

3. Can I watch Amazon Prime Video on Philo?

No, you cannot watch Amazon Prime Video through Philo. Amazon Prime Video is a separate streaming service that requires an Amazon Prime subscription.

In conclusion, while both Philo and Amazon Prime offer a plethora of entertainment options, Philo is not available for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. To access Philo’s live TV channels and on-demand content, a separate subscription to Philo is required.