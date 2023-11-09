Is Percy Pig owned M&S?

In the world of confectionery, few treats have captured the hearts of the British public quite like Percy Pig. These iconic pink, pig-shaped gummies have become a beloved staple in many households, often associated with the high street retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S). But is Percy Pig really owned M&S? Let’s delve into the sweet world of Percy Pig and uncover the truth.

The Origins of Percy Pig

Percy Pig first trotted onto the scene in 1992, making his debut in M&S stores across the UK. Created the M&S food team, Percy quickly became a sensation, captivating both children and adults alike with his fruity flavor and adorable appearance. Over the years, Percy Pig has gained a loyal following, with fans eagerly awaiting new variations and limited-edition releases.

The M&S Connection

Yes, it’s true – Percy Pig is indeed owned M&S. The popular confectionery is a trademark of Marks & Spencer and can exclusively be found in their stores. M&S takes great pride in their creation and has even expanded the Percy Pig range to include other delectable treats such as Percy Pig ice cream, cakes, and even a vegetarian version.

Frequently Asked Questions about Percy Pig

Q: Are Percy Pigs vegetarian?

A: Yes, M&S introduced a vegetarian version of Percy Pigs in 2011, replacing gelatin with a plant-based alternative.

Q: Are there any other flavors of Percy Pig?

A: While the original Percy Pig is a fruity delight, M&S has released limited-edition flavors such as Percy Pig & Friends, which includes different fruit flavors in each bag.

Q: Can I buy Percy Pig outside of the UK?

A: Currently, Percy Pig is primarily available in M&S stores across the UK. However, some international M&S locations may also stock this beloved treat.

In conclusion, Percy Pig is indeed owned M&S, and its popularity continues to grow. Whether you’re a fan of the original or enjoy exploring the various spin-offs, Percy Pig remains a cherished treat for many. So, the next time you’re in an M&S store, be sure to grab a bag of these delightful gummies and indulge in a little slice of British confectionery heaven.