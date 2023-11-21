Is Peanuts Thanksgiving on Disney plus?

In the spirit of the holiday season, many families are eagerly searching for classic Thanksgiving-themed movies and shows to enjoy together. One beloved animated special that often comes to mind is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” featuring the iconic Peanuts gang. However, with the recent launch of Disney+, some fans may be wondering if they can stream this timeless classic on the popular streaming platform.

Unfortunately, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is not available on Disney+. The rights to this special, along with other Peanuts holiday classics, are currently held Apple TV+. This means that if you’re looking to watch Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang celebrate Thanksgiving, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+.

FAQ:

Q: What is “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”?

A: “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is an animated television special based on the Peanuts comic strip created Charles M. Schulz. It first aired in 1973 and has since become a beloved Thanksgiving tradition for many families.

Q: What is Disney+?

A: Disney+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from various Disney-owned properties, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is another subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. It includes a variety of movies, TV shows, and documentaries, including the Peanuts holiday specials.

Q: Can I watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” anywhere else?

A: Yes, if you don’t have access to Apple TV+, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is also available for purchase or rental on various digital platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes.

While it may be disappointing for Disney+ subscribers hoping to enjoy “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” this holiday season, there are still plenty of other Thanksgiving-themed movies and shows available on the platform to create new traditions and enjoy quality time with loved ones.