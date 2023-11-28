Is Peacock WWE Free?

In a recent announcement, Peacock, the popular streaming service, has made headlines acquiring the exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network in the United States. This move has left many wrestling fans wondering if they will still be able to enjoy their favorite WWE content for free. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the new partnership.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, and live sports. It provides both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to access a vast library of entertainment.

What is WWE Network?

WWE Network is a subscription-based streaming service that offers on-demand access to a vast collection of professional wrestling content, including live pay-per-view events, original series, documentaries, and classic matches.

What does the Peacock-WWE partnership mean?

As part of the partnership, WWE Network will now be exclusively available on Peacock in the United States. This means that all WWE content, including pay-per-view events like WrestleMania, will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Is WWE content still free on Peacock?

Unfortunately, the partnership between Peacock and WWE Network means that WWE content will no longer be available for free. To access WWE content, including live pay-per-view events, users will need to subscribe to Peacock’s premium tier, which comes with a monthly fee.

What are the benefits of subscribing to Peacock for WWE fans?

While WWE content is no longer free on Peacock, subscribing to the premium tier does come with several benefits. In addition to access to WWE Network, subscribers will also gain access to Peacock’s extensive library of movies, TV shows, and live sports, making it a comprehensive entertainment package for wrestling enthusiasts.

In conclusion, the partnership between Peacock and WWE Network means that WWE content is no longer free on the streaming service. Wrestling fans will need to subscribe to Peacock’s premium tier to enjoy their favorite WWE programming. However, the subscription does come with a wide range of additional content, making it a worthwhile investment for avid fans.