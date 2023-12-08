Peacock’s Free Access with Cox: What You Need to Know

In recent times, there has been some confusion surrounding the availability of Peacock, the popular streaming service, for Cox customers. With the ever-changing landscape of streaming platforms and subscription models, it’s important to stay up-to-date with the latest information. Here, we aim to clarify the current status of Peacock’s availability and address some frequently asked questions.

Is Peacock still free with Cox?

Yes, Peacock is still available for free to Cox customers. Cox Communications, one of the leading cable providers in the United States, offers its customers access to Peacock’s free tier. This means that Cox subscribers can enjoy a wide range of content on Peacock without having to pay any additional fees.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, including popular titles like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” Peacock provides both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to choose the level of access that suits their preferences.

How can Cox customers access Peacock?

Cox customers can access Peacock simply signing in with their Cox account credentials. They can do this through the Peacock app, which is available on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

What does the free tier of Peacock offer?

The free tier of Peacock provides users with a substantial amount of content, including a selection of TV shows, movies, news, and sports programming. While the free tier does contain advertisements, it still offers a wide range of entertainment options at no additional cost.

Is there a premium version of Peacock available?

Yes, Peacock also offers a premium subscription option for those who desire an enhanced streaming experience. The premium tier provides access to additional content, including exclusive originals and live sports coverage, as well as an ad-free viewing experience.

In conclusion, Cox customers can still enjoy free access to Peacock, allowing them to dive into a world of entertainment without any extra charges. Whether you choose to stick with the free tier or opt for the premium subscription, Peacock offers a diverse range of content to cater to your streaming needs. So grab your popcorn and start exploring the vast library of Peacock’s offerings today!

