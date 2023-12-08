Peacock Remains Free for Cox Cable Subscribers: A Win for Entertainment Enthusiasts

In a world where streaming services are becoming increasingly popular, Cox Cable subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief as Peacock, the streaming platform from NBCUniversal, continues to be available to them at no additional cost. This exciting news comes as a boon for Cox Cable customers who can now enjoy a vast array of captivating content without having to reach for their wallets.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, live sports, and original programming. With a variety of subscription tiers available, Peacock provides both free and premium content options to cater to different viewers’ preferences.

Is Peacock still free with Cox Cable?

Yes, Cox Cable subscribers can still access Peacock for free. This means that customers who have Cox Cable as their television provider can enjoy the vast library of Peacock’s free content without any additional charges. This partnership between Cox Cable and Peacock allows subscribers to explore a diverse selection of shows, movies, and live sports events without the need for a separate subscription.

FAQ:

1. Do I need to sign up for Peacock separately if I have Cox Cable?

No, Cox Cable subscribers do not need to sign up for Peacock separately. As long as you have Cox Cable as your television provider, you can access Peacock’s free content without any additional steps.

2. What content can I watch on Peacock?

Peacock offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, live sports, and original programming. The free tier provides access to a selection of shows and movies, while the premium tiers offer even more content options.

3. Can I upgrade to Peacock’s premium tiers with Cox Cable?

Yes, Cox Cable subscribers have the option to upgrade to Peacock’s premium tiers for an enhanced streaming experience. These premium tiers provide access to additional content, including exclusive shows and movies.

In conclusion, Cox Cable subscribers can rejoice as Peacock remains free for their viewing pleasure. With its diverse range of content and the convenience of being included in their existing cable package, Peacock continues to be a valuable addition to Cox Cable’s entertainment offerings. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the captivating world of Peacock without worrying about any extra charges.