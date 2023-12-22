Is Peacock owned Telemundo?

Peacock: The Streaming Service Owned NBCUniversal

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Peacock has emerged as a popular choice for viewers seeking a diverse range of content. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the ownership of Peacock, with some speculating that it is owned Telemundo. Let’s delve into the facts and clear up any misconceptions.

Ownership and Background

Peacock is actually owned NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. It was launched in July 2020 as a direct-to-consumer streaming service, offering a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original programming. With a tiered pricing structure, Peacock provides both free and premium subscription options to cater to a wide range of viewers.

Telemundo and NBCUniversal

Telemundo, on the other hand, is a Spanish-language television network owned NBCUniversal. It primarily focuses on producing and broadcasting content in Spanish, including telenovelas, news, sports, and reality shows. While both Peacock and Telemundo fall under the NBCUniversal umbrella, they are distinct entities with separate programming and target audiences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Peacock available in Spanish?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a selection of Spanish-language content, including shows and movies from Telemundo.

Q: Can I watch Telemundo shows on Peacock?

A: While Peacock does offer some Telemundo content, it does not provide access to the full range of Telemundo programming. For a more comprehensive Telemundo experience, viewers can tune into the Telemundo network or use the Telemundo app.

Q: How can I access Peacock?

A: Peacock is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Simply download the Peacock app or visit the website to sign up and start streaming.

In conclusion, Peacock is owned NBCUniversal, not Telemundo. While both entities are part of the NBCUniversal family, they operate independently, with Peacock offering a broader range of content and Telemundo focusing on Spanish-language programming. So, if you’re looking for a diverse streaming experience, give Peacock a try and explore its extensive library of entertainment options.