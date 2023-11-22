Is Peacock on Roku?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, one question that has been on the minds of many Roku users is whether Peacock is available on their devices. Peacock, the streaming platform from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. However, until recently, Roku users were unable to access this popular service.

After months of negotiations and speculation, Roku and NBCUniversal finally reached an agreement in September 2020, making Peacock available on Roku devices. This news came as a relief to millions of Roku users who had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Peacock on their screens.

FAQ:

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal. It offers a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, allowing users to choose the level of access they desire.

What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access various streaming services on their televisions. It offers a wide range of channels and apps, making it a convenient option for cord-cutters who want to enjoy their favorite content without a cable subscription.

Why was Peacock not available on Roku?

The absence of Peacock on Roku was due to a disagreement between NBCUniversal and Roku over distribution terms and revenue sharing. Both parties were engaged in negotiations to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

When did Peacock become available on Roku?

Peacock became available on Roku devices in September 2020, following an agreement between NBCUniversal and Roku.

How can I access Peacock on Roku?

To access Peacock on Roku, simply search for the Peacock app in the Roku Channel Store and download it to your device. Once downloaded, you can sign in with your Peacock account or create a new one to start enjoying the content.

In conclusion, the long-awaited arrival of Peacock on Roku devices has brought joy to many streaming enthusiasts. With its extensive library of content and user-friendly interface, Peacock is now accessible to Roku users, expanding their entertainment options and providing a seamless streaming experience.