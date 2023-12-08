Is Peacock free with Xfinity?

Xfinity customers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. With its vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock has quickly become a favorite among streaming enthusiasts. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Peacock is free for Xfinity subscribers.

Peacock’s availability on Xfinity

Starting from April 15, 2020, Xfinity customers have been able to access Peacock for free. This means that if you are an Xfinity subscriber, you can enjoy the vast array of content offered Peacock without any additional cost. This is great news for Xfinity customers who are looking to expand their streaming options without breaking the bank.

What does “free” mean?

When we say that Peacock is free with Xfinity, it means that Xfinity customers can access the basic version of Peacock at no extra charge. However, there is also a premium version of Peacock available, called Peacock Premium, which offers additional content and features. While Xfinity customers can enjoy the basic version for free, they have the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Do I need to have Xfinity cable to access Peacock?

No, you do not need to have Xfinity cable to access Peacock. Xfinity Internet-only customers can also enjoy the free version of Peacock.

2. Can I access Peacock on all my devices?

Yes, Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can download the Peacock app on your preferred device and start streaming.

3. What content is available on Peacock?

Peacock offers a vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, news, sports, and original programming. From beloved classics to current hits, there is something for everyone on Peacock.

In conclusion, Xfinity customers can rejoice as Peacock is indeed free for them. With its extensive content library and availability on various devices, Peacock provides an excellent streaming experience for Xfinity subscribers. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the world of entertainment that Peacock has to offer.