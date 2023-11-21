Is Peacock free with Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms are included with your existing subscriptions. One question that frequently arises is whether Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is free with Amazon Prime. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and original programming. With a vast library of both classic and current shows, Peacock has quickly gained popularity among streaming enthusiasts.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

While many streaming services offer bundled packages or discounts with other platforms, Peacock is not currently included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still access Peacock subscribing to it separately and paying the monthly fee.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Peacock on Amazon Prime Video?

No, Peacock is a separate streaming service and cannot be accessed through Amazon Prime Video. You need to subscribe to Peacock directly to enjoy its content.

2. How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options. The free tier provides limited access to content, while the premium tier, called Peacock Premium, costs $4.99 per month and offers a more extensive library with additional features. There is also an ad-free premium tier available for $9.99 per month.

3. What other platforms can I watch Peacock on?

Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. You can download the Peacock app from your device’s app store or access it through a web browser.

In conclusion, Peacock is not currently included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still enjoy Peacock’s content subscribing to it separately. With its diverse range of shows and movies, Peacock offers a compelling streaming experience worth exploring.