Is Peacock free with Cox?

Cox Communications, one of the leading cable television providers in the United States, has recently partnered with Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal. This collaboration has sparked curiosity among Cox customers, who are eager to know if they can access Peacock for free. In this article, we will delve into the details of this partnership and answer some frequently asked questions.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. It features a vast library of popular NBCUniversal shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as exclusive content and live events.

What does the partnership between Cox and Peacock entail?

Cox Communications has integrated Peacock into its Contour platform, allowing Cox customers to access Peacock’s extensive content library directly from their cable boxes. This integration provides a seamless experience for Cox subscribers, who can now enjoy their favorite shows and movies without the need for additional devices or subscriptions.

Yes, Cox customers can access Peacock for free. However, it’s important to note that while Peacock offers a free tier with limited content, Cox customers will have access to Peacock Premium, which is a paid subscription. The cost of Peacock Premium is included in certain Cox TV packages, allowing customers to enjoy an ad-supported version of Peacock at no additional cost.

How can Cox customers access Peacock?

To access Peacock, Cox customers simply need to sign in to their Cox account on their cable box. From there, they can navigate to the Peacock app and start streaming their favorite shows and movies. It’s a hassle-free process that eliminates the need for additional logins or subscriptions.

Conclusion

The partnership between Cox Communications and Peacock brings exciting news for Cox customers, as they can now enjoy Peacock’s vast content library directly from their cable boxes. With Peacock Premium included in certain Cox TV packages, customers can access a wide range of shows and movies at no extra cost. So, if you’re a Cox subscriber, get ready to dive into the world of Peacock and explore all the entertainment it has to offer.