Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what content and at what cost. One question that frequently arises is whether Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is free for Amazon Prime members. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, live sports, and original programming. With a variety of subscription options, Peacock aims to cater to different viewers’ preferences and budgets.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

No, Peacock is not free with an Amazon Prime membership. While Amazon Prime offers a vast library of movies and TV shows through Prime Video, Peacock is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still access Peacock signing up for a Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

What are the subscription options for Peacock?

Peacock offers three subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. The Free tier provides limited access to Peacock’s content library, including a selection of TV shows, movies, and news. The Premium tier, available for $4.99 per month, offers full access to Peacock’s content with ads. The Premium Plus tier, priced at $9.99 per month, provides the same content as the Premium tier but without ads.

Conclusion

While Peacock is not free with an Amazon Prime membership, Amazon Prime members can still enjoy Peacock’s content subscribing to one of Peacock’s premium tiers. With its diverse range of programming and affordable subscription options, Peacock continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts.