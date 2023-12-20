Is Peacock free with Amazon Prime?

Peacock Streaming Service Now Available for Free with Amazon Prime

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, the popular Peacock streaming service is now available for free with an Amazon Prime membership. This collaboration between NBCUniversal and Amazon brings a vast library of content to Prime subscribers, offering a wide range of entertainment options at no additional cost.

Peacock, launched in July 2020, quickly gained popularity for its extensive collection of TV shows, movies, and original content. With this new partnership, Amazon Prime members can now access Peacock’s vast catalog, including hit shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Yellowstone,” as well as a plethora of movies, documentaries, and live sports events.

FAQ:

Is Peacock completely free with Amazon Prime?

Yes, Peacock is now available for free with an Amazon Prime membership. Prime subscribers can enjoy unlimited access to Peacock’s content library without any additional charges.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

How can I access Peacock with Amazon Prime?

To access Peacock with Amazon Prime, simply log in to your Amazon Prime account and search for the Peacock app. Download and install the app on your preferred device, and you’ll be able to start streaming Peacock’s content immediately.

Can I access all of Peacock’s content for free with Amazon Prime?

While the majority of Peacock’s content is available for free with Amazon Prime, there may be some premium content or exclusive features that require a separate subscription or payment. However, the vast majority of Peacock’s library is accessible at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership.

This collaboration between Peacock and Amazon Prime opens up a world of entertainment possibilities for subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or thrilling sports events, the combined offerings of Peacock and Amazon Prime are sure to keep you entertained for hours on end. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the seamless streaming experience that awaits you with Peacock and Amazon Prime.