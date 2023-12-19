Is Peacock free on Xfinity?

Xfinity customers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. With its vast library of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock has quickly become a favorite among streaming enthusiasts. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Peacock is free for Xfinity subscribers.

Peacock: A Brief Overview

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including hit TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as movies, news, and sports. Peacock has both a free and premium tier, allowing users to choose the level of access they desire.

Peacock’s Availability on Xfinity

Xfinity customers can rejoice, as Peacock is indeed available for free on the Xfinity platform. This means that Xfinity subscribers can access a vast selection of Peacock’s content without any additional cost. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms or crave the latest blockbuster movies, Peacock has something for everyone.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I access Peacock on Xfinity?

A: To access Peacock on Xfinity, simply sign in to your Xfinity account and navigate to the Peacock app. From there, you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies.

Q: Is Peacock’s free tier limited on Xfinity?

A: While Peacock’s free tier does have some limitations, Xfinity subscribers can enjoy a wide range of content without any additional charges. However, certain premium shows and movies may require a Peacock Premium subscription.

Q: Can I upgrade to Peacock Premium on Xfinity?

A: Yes, Xfinity customers have the option to upgrade to Peacock Premium, which provides access to additional content and features for a monthly fee.

In conclusion, Xfinity subscribers can enjoy the benefits of Peacock’s free tier, gaining access to a plethora of exciting content. Whether you’re a fan of timeless classics or crave the latest releases, Peacock on Xfinity has you covered. So sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite shows and movies today!