Is Peacock free on Roku?

In a recent announcement, NBCUniversal revealed that its streaming service, Peacock, will be available on Roku devices starting from September 2020. This news comes as a relief to many Roku users who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the popular streaming platform on their devices. However, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Peacock will be free to access on Roku.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It features a vast library of popular NBC shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as a variety of movies and exclusive content.

Is Peacock free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content without any subscription fees. This free tier includes a range of TV shows, movies, news, and select episodes of Peacock originals. However, there is also a premium tier called Peacock Premium, which provides access to additional content and features for a monthly subscription fee.

Will Peacock be free on Roku?

Yes, Peacock will be available for free on Roku devices. Users will have the option to access the free tier of Peacock, which includes a selection of content at no cost. Additionally, Roku users will also have the opportunity to upgrade to Peacock Premium for an enhanced streaming experience with more content and features.

FAQ:

1. When will Peacock be available on Roku?

Peacock will be available on Roku devices starting from September 2020.

2. What content will be available for free on Peacock?

The free tier of Peacock offers a selection of TV shows, movies, news, and select episodes of Peacock originals.

3. What is the difference between Peacock’s free tier and Peacock Premium?

Peacock’s free tier provides access to a limited selection of content, while Peacock Premium offers additional content and features for a monthly subscription fee.

In conclusion, Peacock will indeed be free to access on Roku devices, providing users with a range of content to enjoy without any subscription fees. Whether you’re a fan of classic NBC shows or looking for new and exclusive programming, Peacock on Roku is set to offer an exciting streaming experience for all.