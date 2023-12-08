Is Peacock free for Xfinity customers?

Peacock Streaming Service Now Available for Free to Xfinity Customers

In an exciting development for Xfinity customers, the popular streaming service Peacock is now available for free. This means that Xfinity subscribers can enjoy a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content without any additional cost. The move comes as part of a strategic partnership between NBCUniversal, the parent company of Peacock, and Comcast, the parent company of Xfinity.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, news, sports, and exclusive original programming. With a variety of genres and options to choose from, Peacock aims to cater to the diverse entertainment preferences of its viewers.

What does this mean for Xfinity customers?

Xfinity customers can now access Peacock’s vast library of content for free. This includes thousands of hours of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Peacock Originals. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, blockbuster movies, or gripping dramas, Peacock has something for everyone.

How can Xfinity customers access Peacock?

To access Peacock, Xfinity customers can simply sign in to their Xfinity account and navigate to the Peacock app. From there, they can start streaming their favorite shows and movies instantly. The app is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

What are the benefits of Peacock for Xfinity customers?

By offering Peacock for free, Xfinity is providing its customers with an enhanced streaming experience. With access to a vast library of content, Xfinity subscribers can now enjoy a wide range of entertainment options without any additional cost. This move further solidifies Xfinity’s commitment to delivering value and convenience to its customers.

In conclusion, Xfinity customers can now enjoy the benefits of Peacock’s extensive content library for free. With a diverse range of shows, movies, and original programming, Peacock is set to become a go-to streaming service for Xfinity subscribers. So, sit back, relax, and start exploring the world of entertainment with Peacock and Xfinity today!