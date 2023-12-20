Is Peacock free for Spectrum customers?

Spectrum customers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, to their cable lineup. With a vast library of popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive content, Peacock has become a sought-after platform for entertainment enthusiasts. However, the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Spectrum customers can access Peacock for free. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, news, sports, and original programming. With a free tier and premium subscription options, Peacock caters to a diverse audience.

Is Peacock free for Spectrum customers?

Yes, Spectrum customers can access Peacock for free. As of October 2021, Spectrum has included Peacock in its channel lineup at no additional cost. This means that Spectrum subscribers can enjoy the vast library of Peacock’s content without having to pay extra for a subscription.

How can Spectrum customers access Peacock?

To access Peacock, Spectrum customers can simply tune in to channel 1000 on their cable box. This will take them directly to the Peacock channel, where they can browse and stream the available content. Additionally, customers can also download the Peacock app on their mobile devices or smart TVs and log in using their Spectrum credentials to enjoy Peacock’s offerings on various platforms.

What content is available on Peacock?

Peacock offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” It also features a vast movie library, with titles from various genres. Moreover, Peacock offers exclusive original programming, such as “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” and “Girls5eva.”

In conclusion, Spectrum customers can rejoice as Peacock is indeed free for them. With its inclusion in the Spectrum channel lineup, subscribers can now access a plethora of entertainment options without any additional cost. So grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into the world of Peacock’s captivating content.