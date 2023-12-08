Is Peacock Channel Free on Roku?

Roku users have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the highly anticipated Peacock channel on their streaming devices. Peacock, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Peacock is available for free on Roku.

The Answer: Yes, Peacock is Free on Roku!

Starting from September 2020, Roku users can rejoice as Peacock is indeed available for free on their devices. This means that you can access a vast library of content without having to pay a subscription fee. However, it’s important to note that Peacock also offers a premium tier called Peacock Premium, which provides additional content and features for a monthly fee.

What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription-based tier of the Peacock streaming service. For $4.99 per month, subscribers gain access to even more content, including exclusive originals and next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows. Peacock Premium also offers an ad-free option for $9.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Peacock for free on Roku?

Yes, Peacock is available for free on Roku. However, there is also a premium tier called Peacock Premium that offers additional content for a monthly fee.

2. What content is available for free on Peacock?

The free version of Peacock offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, live sports, and select episodes of Peacock originals.

3. How do I access Peacock on Roku?

To access Peacock on Roku, simply search for the Peacock channel in the Roku Channel Store and add it to your device. You can then sign in with your Peacock account or create a new one.

4. Can I upgrade to Peacock Premium on Roku?

Yes, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium directly through the Peacock channel on Roku. Simply follow the prompts to subscribe to the premium tier.

In conclusion, Roku users can now enjoy the Peacock channel for free, offering a vast array of content to suit their entertainment needs. Whether you choose to stick with the free version or upgrade to Peacock Premium, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on this exciting streaming platform.