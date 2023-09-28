Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie, is set to be released soon. The animated flick is based on the popular television series and features voiceovers from well-known actors such as Kristen Bell, James Marsden, McKenna Grace, and even Kim Kardashian and her two children, North and Saint West.

In the movie, the PAW Patrol pups gain superpowers after a meteor crashes in Adventure City. However, their newfound powers are put to the test when their arch-nemesis escapes from jail and threatens to steal them. The Mighty Pups must work together to stop the villain and save the day.

So, where can you watch Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie? Currently, the only way to watch it is heading to a movie theater when it releases on Friday, Sept. 29. You can find local showtimes on Fandango. If you’re unable to catch it in theaters, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

As for streaming services, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will not be available on Paramount+ in the near future. However, based on the release pattern of another movie distributed Paramount, there’s a good chance that it will be available to stream on Paramount+ approximately 45 days after its theatrical release, which would be around mid-November 2023.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will also not be on Disney+. Since it’s not being distributed Walt Disney Studios, it won’t be included in their lineup.

Similarly, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie will not be on Netflix either. After its theatrical run, it will go to Paramount+ instead of Netflix.

Overall, if you’re excited to watch Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, your best bet is to catch it in theaters or wait for it to become available on digital platforms.