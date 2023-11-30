Paramount Plus: Is it Worth Getting?

Paramount Plus, the streaming service launched ViacomCBS, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. With a vast library of content from popular networks like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures, it aims to compete with other streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+. But is Paramount Plus worth getting? Let’s take a closer look.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. It is the successor to CBS All Access and provides access to a vast library of content from ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios.

What sets Paramount Plus apart?

One of the key selling points of Paramount Plus is its extensive library of content. With shows like “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” there is something for everyone. Additionally, Paramount Plus offers exclusive original programming, including reboots of beloved classics like “iCarly” and “Rugrats.”

Is Paramount Plus worth the subscription?

The answer to this question depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits. If you are a fan of ViacomCBS-owned content or enjoy classic shows and movies, Paramount Plus offers a treasure trove of entertainment. However, if you are already subscribed to multiple streaming services, it may be worth considering whether the additional content justifies the cost.

FAQ:

1. How much does Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription tiers: a basic plan for $4.99 per month with limited ads and a premium plan for $9.99 per month with no ads.

2. Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers live streaming of local CBS stations and CBS Sports events in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

3. Can I download content for offline viewing?

Yes, Paramount Plus allows subscribers to download select shows and movies for offline viewing on mobile devices.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus offers a vast library of content from popular networks and studios, making it an attractive option for fans of ViacomCBS-owned content. However, whether it is worth getting ultimately depends on your personal preferences and existing streaming subscriptions. Consider the available content and subscription cost before making a decision.