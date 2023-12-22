Is Paramount plus with CBS?

Paramount Plus: The New Streaming Service from CBS

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, CBS has made its mark with the launch of Paramount Plus. This new platform offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive original programming. But what exactly is Paramount Plus, and how does it relate to CBS? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from CBS, as well as other ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios. It serves as the successor to CBS All Access, which was rebranded and expanded to include a broader range of content under the Paramount Plus name.

What does Paramount Plus offer?

Paramount Plus provides subscribers with access to a vast catalog of content, including popular TV shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” It also offers a wide selection of movies, including titles from Paramount Pictures, as well as exclusive original programming like “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.”

How does Paramount Plus relate to CBS?

Paramount Plus is essentially an evolution of CBS All Access. While CBS All Access primarily focused on CBS content, Paramount Plus expands its offerings to include content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios. This means that subscribers can now enjoy a more diverse range of shows and movies on the platform.

Is Paramount Plus worth it?

Whether Paramount Plus is worth it or not depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits. If you’re a fan of CBS shows and movies, as well as content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks like MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central, then Paramount Plus offers a wealth of options. Additionally, the platform’s exclusive original programming adds further value to the subscription.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus is a new streaming service that builds upon the foundation of CBS All Access. With its expanded content library and exclusive original programming, it aims to provide subscribers with a comprehensive entertainment experience. Whether you’re a fan of CBS shows, movies, or content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks, Paramount Plus offers a compelling option in the increasingly crowded streaming market.