Is Paramount Plus part of Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what content. One question that often arises is whether Paramount Plus is part of Amazon Prime. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

Paramount Plus: Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from various networks and studios. It is owned ViacomCBS and was launched in March 2021 as a rebranding of its predecessor, CBS All Access.

Amazon Prime: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Are Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime the same?

No, Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime are separate streaming services. While both offer a variety of content, they are distinct platforms with their own subscription fees and libraries.

Can I access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime, but it is not included in the standard Amazon Prime membership. Instead, Paramount Plus is available as an add-on channel that you can subscribe to for an additional fee. This allows Amazon Prime members to enjoy Paramount Plus content without having to switch between different apps.

How do I subscribe to Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime?

To subscribe to Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime, you need to have an active Amazon Prime membership. Then, you can add Paramount Plus as a channel through the Amazon Prime Video app or website. The subscription fee for Paramount Plus will be billed separately from your Amazon Prime membership.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime are not the same streaming service, you can access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime as an add-on channel. This allows Amazon Prime members to enjoy the content offered Paramount Plus without the need for a separate subscription.