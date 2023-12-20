Is Paramount plus on Roku free?

Paramount Plus on Roku: Is it Really Free?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Paramount Plus has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, it has garnered a significant following. However, one question that often arises is whether Paramount Plus is free on Roku. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

Is Paramount Plus Free on Roku?

No, Paramount Plus is not free on Roku. While Roku offers a wide range of free channels, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based service. To access its extensive content library, users need to subscribe to one of its plans, which come with a monthly or annual fee.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a diverse collection of content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks. It includes popular TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and exclusive originals. Formerly known as CBS All Access, Paramount Plus has expanded its offerings to cater to a broader audience.

How to Access Paramount Plus on Roku?

To access Paramount Plus on Roku, follow these simple steps:

1. Ensure that your Roku device is connected to the internet.

2. Go to the Roku home screen and navigate to the Roku Channel Store.

3. Search for “Paramount Plus” using the search bar.

4. Select the Paramount Plus channel from the search results.

5. Click on “Add Channel” to install the app on your Roku device.

6. Once installed, launch the Paramount Plus app and sign in with your subscription credentials.

FAQ

1. Can I watch any content on Paramount Plus without a subscription?

No, a subscription is required to access any content on Paramount Plus.

2. Are there any free trials available for Paramount Plus on Roku?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. However, this may vary depending on your location and the current promotions.

3. Can I subscribe to Paramount Plus directly through Roku?

Yes, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus directly through the Roku Channel Store. Simply select the subscription plan that suits you best and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus offers a vast array of entertainment options, it is not available for free on Roku. To enjoy its extensive content library, users must subscribe to one of its plans. So, if you’re looking to explore the world of Paramount Plus, be prepared to invest in a subscription that suits your viewing preferences.