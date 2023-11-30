Is Paramount Plus no longer free?

Paramount Plus Ends Free Trial, Introduces Paid Subscription Plans

In a surprising move, Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has announced the end of its free trial period. Starting from today, users will no longer have access to the platform’s vast library of content without subscribing to one of their paid plans. This decision comes as a disappointment to many who enjoyed the opportunity to explore the service before committing to a subscription.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content from the renowned Paramount Pictures studio. It is the successor to CBS All Access and provides subscribers with access to a vast library of content, including popular franchises like Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

Why did Paramount Plus end its free trial?

The decision to discontinue the free trial period is likely a strategic move Paramount Plus to increase its revenue and encourage more users to subscribe. By eliminating the free trial, the streaming service aims to convert more casual viewers into paying subscribers, ultimately boosting its financial prospects.

What are the paid subscription plans?

Paramount Plus now offers two subscription plans: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month and includes limited commercial interruptions during streaming. On the other hand, the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month and provides an uninterrupted viewing experience.

What does this mean for current subscribers?

Existing Paramount Plus subscribers will not be affected this change. They will continue to enjoy the benefits of their chosen plan without any alterations. However, those who were considering trying out the service for free will no longer have that option.

While the end of the free trial period may disappoint some potential users, Paramount Plus remains a compelling streaming service with a vast library of content. Whether it’s catching up on beloved classics or diving into new and exciting original shows, subscribers can still enjoy a wide range of entertainment options.