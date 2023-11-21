Is Paramount Plus Included with YouTube TV?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what. One question that often arises is whether Paramount Plus is included with YouTube TV. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Paramount Plus: A Brief Overview

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios. It is the successor to CBS All Access and provides access to a wide range of shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. With a Paramount Plus subscription, users can enjoy content from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and more.

YouTube TV: A Brief Overview

YouTube TV, on the other hand, is a live TV streaming service that offers access to a multitude of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. It provides subscribers with the ability to stream live TV, record shows, and access on-demand content. YouTube TV is a popular choice for cord-cutters who want to enjoy live television without a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Are Paramount Plus and YouTube TV Bundled Together?

As of now, Paramount Plus and YouTube TV are not bundled together. While both services offer a wide range of content, they operate as separate entities. This means that if you subscribe to YouTube TV, you will need to purchase a separate subscription to Paramount Plus if you want access to its content.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I access Paramount Plus through YouTube TV?

No, Paramount Plus is not included with a YouTube TV subscription. You will need to subscribe to Paramount Plus separately to access its content.

2. Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

No, Paramount Plus does not offer live TV streaming. It primarily focuses on on-demand content from various networks and studios.

3. Can I record shows on Paramount Plus?

No, Paramount Plus does not provide a built-in DVR feature. However, some shows may be available for on-demand streaming shortly after they air.

4. Can I watch YouTube TV on Paramount Plus?

No, YouTube TV is a separate service and cannot be accessed through Paramount Plus. You will need a YouTube TV subscription to enjoy its live TV streaming.

In conclusion, while both Paramount Plus and YouTube TV offer a wide range of content, they are separate services that require separate subscriptions. If you want access to Paramount Plus content, you will need to subscribe to it independently from YouTube TV.