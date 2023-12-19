Paramount Plus: Is it Included with Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what. One question that often arises is whether Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, is included with Amazon Prime. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the answer.

Is Paramount Plus included with Prime?

No, Paramount Plus is not included with Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and Prime Music, Paramount Plus is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures. It provides users with access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content.

What does Amazon Prime offer?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music (a music streaming service), Prime Reading (access to a selection of e-books and magazines), and more.

Can I access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime?

While Paramount Plus is not included with Amazon Prime, you can still access the Paramount Plus app through Amazon’s Fire TV devices. This allows you to stream Paramount Plus content on your television using your existing Amazon Prime account.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus is not included with Amazon Prime. However, if you are an Amazon Prime member and own a Fire TV device, you can still access Paramount Plus through the dedicated app. If you’re interested in enjoying the vast library of content offered Paramount Plus, you will need to subscribe to the service separately.