Is Paramount Plus included with Apple TV?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer which content. One question that often arises is whether Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, is included with Apple TV. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

Paramount Plus: A Brief Overview

Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access, is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios. It features a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming, making it a popular choice among entertainment enthusiasts.

Apple TV: Exploring the Platform

Apple TV, on the other hand, is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream content from various sources, including popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Apple TV also offers access to a range of apps, games, and other entertainment options.

Are Paramount Plus and Apple TV Bundled Together?

While Apple TV provides access to numerous streaming services, Paramount Plus is not included as a built-in option. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy Paramount Plus on your Apple TV device. Paramount Plus has its dedicated app, which can be downloaded and installed on Apple TV.

FAQ

Q: How can I watch Paramount Plus on Apple TV?

A: To watch Paramount Plus on Apple TV, simply navigate to the App Store on your Apple TV device, search for “Paramount Plus,” and download the app. Once installed, you can log in with your Paramount Plus subscription credentials and start streaming your favorite content.

Q: Do I need a separate subscription for Paramount Plus?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus requires a separate subscription. While the app is free to download, you will need to sign up for a Paramount Plus subscription to access its content.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus through Apple TV Channels?

A: No, Paramount Plus is not currently available as an Apple TV Channel. However, you can still enjoy the service downloading the dedicated Paramount Plus app.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus is not included as a built-in option on Apple TV, you can easily access the streaming service downloading the dedicated app. With a Paramount Plus subscription, you can enjoy a vast array of content on your Apple TV device.