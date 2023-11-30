Paramount Plus: Is it Free with Prime?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. As more and more people are cutting the cord and turning to streaming platforms for their entertainment needs, the question on many minds is whether Paramount Plus is free with Amazon Prime.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content from the vast library of Paramount Pictures. It includes popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive original series. With a Paramount Plus subscription, users can access a plethora of content across various genres, including drama, comedy, action, and more.

Is Paramount Plus free with Prime?

No, Paramount Plus is not free with Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more, Paramount Plus is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription. However, Amazon Prime members can still access Paramount Plus through the Prime Video Channels feature, but an additional subscription fee is required.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Paramount Plus for free?

No, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based service, and a subscription fee is required to access its content.

2. How much does Paramount Plus cost?

The cost of Paramount Plus varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. The ad-supported plan starts at $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month.

3. Can I access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime members can access Paramount Plus through the Prime Video Channels feature. However, an additional subscription fee is required.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus offers a vast array of content for streaming enthusiasts, it is not available for free with Amazon Prime. To enjoy the extensive library of Paramount Plus, a separate subscription is required.