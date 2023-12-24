Paramount Plus and Hulu: What You Need to Know

Paramount Plus and Hulu are two popular streaming platforms that offer a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content. With the increasing number of streaming services available, it’s natural to wonder if these platforms can be bundled together or if one is included with the other. In this article, we will explore whether Paramount Plus is free with Hulu and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Is Paramount Plus free with Hulu?

No, Paramount Plus is not free with Hulu. While both platforms offer subscription-based services, they are separate entities and require separate subscriptions. Paramount Plus offers a variety of plans, including an ad-supported plan and an ad-free plan, while Hulu also offers different plans, including a basic plan with ads and a premium plan without ads. Therefore, if you want access to both platforms, you will need to subscribe to each one individually.

FAQ:

1. What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service owned ViacomCBS that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and more. It provides subscribers with access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, live sports, and exclusive original content.

2. What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming platform that offers a diverse selection of TV shows, movies, and original content. It is owned The Walt Disney Company and provides subscribers with access to a vast library of content from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and more.

3. Can I bundle Paramount Plus and Hulu together?

While Paramount Plus and Hulu are not bundled together, some streaming service providers may offer packages that include both platforms along with other services. It’s worth checking with your provider to see if such bundles are available.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus and Hulu are separate streaming platforms that require individual subscriptions. While they offer a wide range of content, they do not come bundled together. However, it’s always a good idea to explore different streaming service providers to see if they offer any packages that include both platforms.