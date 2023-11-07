Is Paramount Plus free with Amazon Prime?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer what, and at what cost. One question that frequently arises is whether Paramount Plus is free with an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Basics:

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is owned ViacomCBS and serves as the successor to CBS All Access. On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that provides various benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, and more.

The Partnership:

While Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime are separate services, they have recently formed a partnership to offer customers a bundled subscription option. This means that Amazon Prime members can now add Paramount Plus to their existing subscription for an additional fee.

FAQ:

Q: Is Paramount Plus included in Amazon Prime?

A: No, Paramount Plus is not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription. However, you can add Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime membership for an extra cost.

Q: How much does Paramount Plus cost with Amazon Prime?

A: The cost of adding Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime subscription varies depending on the plan you choose. Prices typically range from $5.99 to $9.99 per month.

Q: What are the benefits of adding Paramount Plus to Amazon Prime?

A: By adding Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime subscription, you gain access to a vast library of additional content, including exclusive shows and movies.

Q: Can I subscribe to Paramount Plus without Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus as a standalone service without an Amazon Prime membership. The pricing and plans for standalone Paramount Plus subscriptions may differ from those offered through Amazon Prime.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus is not free with Amazon Prime, the two services have joined forces to offer customers a bundled subscription option. By adding Paramount Plus to your Amazon Prime membership, you can enjoy a wider range of content for an additional fee.