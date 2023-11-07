Is Paramount Plus free to Amazon Prime users?

In a recent announcement, ViacomCBS revealed that they have partnered with Amazon to offer their streaming service, Paramount Plus, to Amazon Prime users. This collaboration aims to provide a seamless streaming experience for subscribers, allowing them to access a wide range of content from Paramount Plus directly through their Amazon Prime account. However, it is important to note that while this partnership offers added convenience, Paramount Plus is not free for Amazon Prime users.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios owned ViacomCBS. It includes popular TV shows, movies, live sports, news, and exclusive original programming. With a Paramount Plus subscription, users can enjoy on-demand streaming of their favorite shows and movies across multiple devices.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. It includes free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Amazon Prime members also have the option to subscribe to additional streaming services, such as Paramount Plus, through their Amazon account.

How does the partnership between Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime work?

Through this partnership, Amazon Prime users can easily add Paramount Plus to their existing subscription. By subscribing to Paramount Plus through Amazon, users can access the service using their Amazon login credentials and enjoy the added convenience of having all their streaming services in one place. However, it is important to note that Paramount Plus is a separate subscription and requires an additional monthly fee.

Conclusion

While the collaboration between Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime offers a streamlined experience for users, it is essential to understand that Paramount Plus is not free for Amazon Prime members. Subscribing to Paramount Plus through Amazon allows users to access the service using their Amazon login credentials, but it does come with an additional cost. Nonetheless, this partnership provides added convenience for those who already have an Amazon Prime subscription and are interested in exploring the content offered Paramount Plus.