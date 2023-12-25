Paramount Plus: The New Streaming Service on Roku

Paramount Plus, the highly anticipated streaming service, has finally arrived on Roku. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, it has quickly become a favorite among streaming enthusiasts. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Is Paramount Plus free on Roku?

Is Paramount Plus Free on Roku?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not available for free on Roku. While Roku offers a wide range of free channels, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based service. To access its extensive content library, users must sign up for a subscription plan.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive originals.

FAQ

1. Can I access Paramount Plus on Roku without a subscription?

No, a subscription is required to access Paramount Plus on Roku. However, Roku does offer a variety of free channels that users can enjoy without a subscription.

2. Can I sign up for Paramount Plus directly through Roku?

Yes, Roku provides the option to sign up for Paramount Plus directly through their platform. Simply navigate to the Paramount Plus channel on your Roku device and follow the on-screen instructions to subscribe.

3. Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers live TV streaming for select channels, including CBS and its affiliated networks. This feature allows users to watch their favorite shows and events in real-time.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus is not available for free on Roku, its subscription plans offer a wealth of content for streaming enthusiasts. With its arrival on Roku, users can now enjoy the vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content that Paramount Plus has to offer. So, if you’re looking for a new streaming service to enhance your entertainment experience, Paramount Plus on Roku might just be the perfect fit for you.