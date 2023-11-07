Is Paramount Plus free for Amazon Prime customers?

In a recent announcement, Paramount Plus, the streaming service owned ViacomCBS, revealed that it would be partnering with Amazon to offer its content to Amazon Prime customers. This collaboration has sparked excitement among streaming enthusiasts, who are eager to know if Paramount Plus will be available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers. However, it is important to clarify the details and understand the implications of this partnership.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is the successor to CBS All Access and aims to compete with other major streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), and more.

The Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime partnership

While Paramount Plus will be available to Amazon Prime customers, it is important to note that it will not be offered for free. Instead, Amazon Prime members will have the option to add Paramount Plus to their existing subscription for an additional fee. This means that Amazon Prime customers will have access to Paramount Plus content, but they will need to pay the subscription fee for both services.

FAQ:

1. How much will Paramount Plus cost for Amazon Prime customers?

The exact pricing details for the Paramount Plus add-on subscription for Amazon Prime customers have not been announced yet. However, it is expected to be similar to the standalone Paramount Plus subscription plans.

2. Will all Paramount Plus content be available to Amazon Prime customers?

Yes, Amazon Prime customers who subscribe to Paramount Plus will have access to the full range of content available on the streaming service, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive original programming.

3. Can I access Paramount Plus through Amazon Prime Video?

No, Paramount Plus will have its own dedicated app and platform. While Amazon Prime customers can add Paramount Plus to their subscription, they will need to access the content through the Paramount Plus app or website.

In conclusion, while Paramount Plus will be available to Amazon Prime customers, it will not be offered for free. Amazon Prime members will have the option to add Paramount Plus to their existing subscription for an additional fee. This partnership provides an opportunity for streaming enthusiasts to enjoy a wider range of content, but it is important to consider the additional cost before subscribing to both services.