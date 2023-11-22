Is Paramount included with YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV provides access to a wide range of networks, including sports, news, and entertainment. However, one question that often arises is whether Paramount is included in the YouTube TV package.

Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike TV, is a cable and satellite television network owned ViacomCBS. It features a variety of programming, including original series, movies, and reality shows. Many viewers are eager to know if they can enjoy Paramount’s content through their YouTube TV subscription.

Unfortunately, as of now, Paramount Network is not included in the standard YouTube TV channel lineup. While YouTube TV offers over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, Paramount Network is not among them. This means that subscribers will not have direct access to shows such as “Yellowstone,” “Ink Master,” or “Bar Rescue” through their YouTube TV subscription.

However, it’s worth noting that YouTube TV regularly updates its channel lineup, adding and removing networks based on various factors, including licensing agreements and viewer demand. Therefore, it’s possible that Paramount Network could be added to YouTube TV in the future. To stay informed about any changes to the channel lineup, subscribers can visit the official YouTube TV website or follow the service’s social media channels.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Paramount Network on YouTube TV?

A: No, Paramount Network is not currently included in the YouTube TV channel lineup.

Q: Are there any plans to add Paramount Network to YouTube TV?

A: YouTube TV regularly updates its channel lineup, so it’s possible that Paramount Network could be added in the future. However, there is no official announcement regarding its inclusion at the moment.

Q: What other options do I have to watch Paramount Network?

A: If you’re specifically looking to watch Paramount Network, you may consider subscribing to other streaming services that offer it, such as Philo or fuboTV. Alternatively, you can explore Paramount Network’s official website or app, which may provide access to some of their content.

While Paramount Network may not be available on YouTube TV currently, the streaming service still offers a diverse range of channels and content to cater to various interests. Subscribers can enjoy live sports, news updates, and popular shows from other networks, making YouTube TV a compelling choice for cord-cutters.