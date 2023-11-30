Is Paramount free with Philo?

Philo, the popular streaming service known for its affordable and extensive channel lineup, has recently made waves with its inclusion of Paramount Network in its package. This addition has left many wondering if Paramount is now available for free with Philo. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting development.

What is Philo?

Philo is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of live and on-demand content from popular networks. With packages starting at just $20 per month, Philo provides an affordable alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.

What is Paramount Network?

Paramount Network is a cable and satellite television channel owned ViacomCBS. It features a variety of programming, including original series, movies, and reality shows. Some of its popular shows include “Yellowstone,” “Bar Rescue,” and “Ink Master.”

Is Paramount free with Philo?

No, Paramount Network is not available for free with Philo. While Philo does offer an extensive channel lineup at an affordable price, Paramount Network is included in its higher-tier package, known as Philo’s “Entertainment” package. This package is priced at $25 per month and includes additional channels like BET Her, MTV Live, and Logo.

Can I add Paramount Network to my Philo subscription?

Yes, if you are subscribed to Philo’s base package, you have the option to upgrade to the “Entertainment” package for an additional $5 per month. This will grant you access to Paramount Network and other channels included in the higher-tier package.

Is Philo worth it for Paramount Network?

If you are a fan of Paramount Network’s programming and enjoy the other channels included in Philo’s “Entertainment” package, then it may be worth considering. However, if Paramount Network is your sole reason for subscribing to Philo, you may want to explore other streaming options that offer the channel at a lower cost.

In conclusion, while Paramount Network is not available for free with Philo, it can be accessed upgrading to the “Entertainment” package for an additional $5 per month. Whether or not this is worth it depends on your personal preferences and viewing habits.